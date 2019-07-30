Research Report: With 6.63% CAGR, Dental Implants Market Size & Share Will Reach to USD 721.0 Million By 2024

According to the report, global dental implants market was valued at approximately USD 5.08 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 7.97 billion by end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6.63% between 2018 and 2024.

New York, NY, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Dental Implants Market by Product (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, and Intramucosal Implants), by Material (Titanium Implants and Zirconium Implants), and by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academia, and Research Institutes): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024”.

66 Tables & 28 Figures spread over 110 Pages

Dental implants are artificial tooth root that is surgically embedded into the lower and upper jawbone. These provide an alternative for people who have lost their teeth due to periodontal diseases and injuries. Similar to natural teeth, dental implants are durable, stable, and strong. They are available in various sizes and are used as per specific requirements of the patients. These components help in reducing the load on the remaining oral structure and support the bridges, overdentures, and crowns and provide retention. Different technological advancements in dental surgery such as CAD, laser dentistry, and mini dental implants is also boosting the growth of the dental implants market.

The report covers the forecast and analysis for the dental implants market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the dental implants market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dental implants market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the dental implants market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, material, and end-user segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the geriatric population has an average of 19.9% teeth remaining which creates a highly profitable market for dental implants since dental and cosmetic issues arise due to aging. A competitive market with high profit for players throughout the value chain and technological advancements along with stipulated demand for dental implant procedures have resulted in a highly profitable market for dental implants.

The dental implants market is segmented on the basis of product type into endosteal implants, intramucosal implants, transosteal implants and subperiosteal implants. Among these endosteal implants are anticipated to lead the market with almost 75% of the market share in the forecast period. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, the most widely used dental implants are the endosteal implants. Followed by which is the subperiosteal implants as these implants are based on the CT scan of the jaw of the patient and are custom-made.

The dental implants market is segmented on the basis of material type into titanium implants and zirconium implants. Titanium implants are projected to lead the dental implants market in the forecast period as many companies are approaching to come up with mini-titanium dental implant solutions. Titanium implants are more attuned to biologically active drugs which are usually incorporated on the surface of the implant to improve osseointegration. Titanium implants have a comparatively longer lifespan which also makes it more favorable by the dentist and consumers.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, research institutes, and academia. Among these segments, dental clinics hold over half the market share in terms of revenue. The reason being, dental clinics are given high preference by the patients for carrying out dental procedures because of their pleasing environment. Moving forward, this segment is likely to receive a considerable boost from developing countries of the world due to increasing demand for private clinics.

Regionally, the market for the dental implants is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Rising aging population, dental tourism, change in mindset towards oral health, the rising sense of aesthetic in dental care, less invasive method, and development in new technology are some of the factors responsible for market growth in Europe. Also according to some of the statistics provided by Europa nearly half of the population in Europe suffers from periodontitis and its occurrence in geriatric population is high. Thus the dental implants market is estimated to develop significantly in Europe.

Some of the key players in dental implants market include as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., AVINENT Implant System, S.L. Bicon LLC, Danaher Corporation, Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., and others.

This report segments the global dental implants market as follows:

Global Dental Implants Market: Product Segment Analysis

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Global Dental Implants Market: Material Segment Analysis

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Global Dental Implants Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academia

Research Institutes

Global Dental Implants Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

