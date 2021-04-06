Reserve Your Seat for the BitAngels Virtual Event Wednesday April 7th 10:00 AM ET

Las Vegas, NV, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) KingSwap x BitAngels Singapore 2021- Why Everyone In Crypto Is Talking About DeFi
Is it Time for DeFi to Go Mainstream After the GameStop Craze? Get in on the Trend with Our Strategic Crypto Leaders in the blockchain space
Presenting Companies
- KingSwap
- Technicorum Holdings
- Thetechlauncher
- HaloDAO
We’re also excited to announce…
BitAngels is now hosting virtual and physical events around the globe according to individual city guidelines. See what’s coming up online and what’s in your area on the website.
BitAngels HQ
Contact:
Erika Zapanta
BitAngels
[email protected]
https://bitangels.network
