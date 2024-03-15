NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a webcasted fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Investors who wish to access the live conference webcast or a replay should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/

Reservoir is also hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference on March 18 and 19, 2024.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact

Reservoir Media, Inc.

Suzy Arrabito

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact

Alpha IR Group

Jackie Marcus or Margaret Jones

[email protected]

Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.