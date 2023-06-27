ResGreen and ProGlove Partnership A worker uses ProGlove’s barcode scanner and ResGreen’s LilBuddy AMR to improve productivity and efficiency.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it is partnering with wearable tech pioneer ProGlove to increase collaboration between workers and automated equipment. ProGlove provides durable, wearable barcode scanners that can be easily integrated with ResGreen’s BotWay software and LilBuddy Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs).

“We are thrilled to partner with a progressive company like ProGlove that is committed to achieving Industry 4.0 through the Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity and advanced technology,” said Parsh Patel. “We design all of our products to interface with a wide variety of devices and systems like ProGlove’s scanners and software.”

“This partnership is yet another major step to drive human-centered productivity across the shop floors and assembly lines of the world,” said Adrian Armenta, Strategic Alliance Partner Manager at ProGlove. “ResGreen’s cutting-edge technology is like a natural match for our wearable tech solutions. Our joint offering will not only promote worker well-being and human-machine collaboration, it will also set up a fast path to enhance efficiency and productivity for the organizations that are deploying it.”

ProGlove provides a wide variety of fast, light and multi-range barcode scanners that optimize hands-free scanning operations. These scanners can be integrated with LilBuddy AMR to increase productivity in supply chains operations, assembly lines and logistics centers. After a worker scans a product or load, it can be moved to its next destination by LilBuddy to minimize walking and reduce monotonous tasks for workers.

ResGreen’s LilBuddy AMR is just 17” x 17” and uses natural feature SLAM guidance to move loads up to 220 pounds (100 kg.) without tape, reflectors, or tags. LilBuddy’s modular design enables it to tunnel under customized load handling frames and hitch to them through an automatic pop-up pin.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

About ProGlove

Founded in 2014, ProGlove provides smart wearable scanner solutions that fuel a continual stream of worker-driven productivity gains. More than 2,000 global industrial customers trust in ProGlove’s innovations. Organizations deploy them to optimize worker experience, maximize uptime, and get more done with existing teams. The company’s hard- and software solutions augment the boots on the ground and promote human-machine collaboration. This brings speed, accuracy, guidance, and ergonomics to the shopfloor workers. Thus, ProGlove’s wearable tech solutions provide organizations with unique shopfloor and device data points. This powerful combination of soft- and hardware enables significant process optimizations, error reductions, and worker well-being enhancements. Pioneers and innovators of all sizes in automotive, manufacturing, retail, and logistics rely on ProGlove. Users report productivity gains of up to 20 per cent and up to 33 per cent fewer errors. With each scan, they can leverage time savings of up to 6 seconds per scan. ProGlove’s customers include organizations such as BMW, DHL, Gap Inc. and Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services. The wearable tech pioneer employs more than 350 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago (US), Coventry (UK), Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). More information is available at www.proglove.com.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson

scarlson@resgreengroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d51cc1be-564a-418e-b541-ceaed5497373