SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI) (OTC PINK: RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, is assembling 10 bidirectional BigBuddy AGVs for delivery next month to a Tier One automotive supplier. The new system, which includes the open-architecture BotWay software, will be used for line-side delivery of materials and movement of finished products to a staging area.

“This project exemplifies ResGreen’s commitment to bringing leading-edge mobile robots and interoperable software to mid-size businesses,” said Parsh Patel, ResGreen CEO. “We offer cost-effective, interoperable products that are propelling businesses of all sizes into a future of enhanced efficiency, productivity, and profitability.”

BotWay and the BigBuddy AGVs will use LoRa wireless system, which is quickly becoming a breakthrough technology for IoT communication. LoRa does not require an Internet connection and works in environments without Wi-Fi. LoRa allows companies to easily implement high-tech equipment and software without creating IT challenges, such as decreasing bandwidth.

ResGreen engineers will oversee the assembly and testing of the BigBuddy AGVs to ensure they meet the company’s high-quality safety and operational standards. BigBuddy is a reversing AGV that uses magnetic tape to move loads up to 5,000 pounds.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen pioneers the convergence of Industry 4.0 and the human-centric principles of Industry 5.0, revolutionizing manufacturing with cutting-edge mobile robots and AI. Our mission is to bring these technologies to small and medium companies, bridging the gap with industry giants. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates multi-platform communication, optimizing workplaces with AI, Unreal Engine simulations, and collaborative human-robot interfaces. We simplify robotics integration, offering comprehensive support and training. Backed by a seasoned team, we align with IoT, cloud computing, and analytics standards. ResGreen empowers companies to compete, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enabling data-driven decisions in both Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 realms. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

