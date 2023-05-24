BigBuddy AGV ResGreen’s bidirectional BigBuddy is one of the most robust AGVs in the industry.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI) (the “Company”), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, introduced today its bidirectional BigBuddy, one of the most robust AGVs in the industry that uses magnetic tape to move loads up to 5,000 pounds.

“BigBuddy greatly expands our portfolio of AGVs and AMRs with its full-reversing capability, high-load capacity and modular design,” said Parsh Patel, Regreen’s CEO. “It features dual-drive, brushless motors that have a higher torque than brushed motors, leading to better performance, improved heat dissipation and increased horsepower.”

BigBuddy was built for both demanding industrial environments and crowded warehouses that require high maneuverability. With two independent drive motors, BigBuddy offers zero point turning. It travels up to 1.7 m per second, unloaded on a straight path.

ResGreen engineers made safety a top priority when designing BigBuddy AGV, which includes two 16-zone LiDAR lasers in the front and back of the vehicle. It uses LiFePO4 batteries that do not overheat or catch fire.

BigBuddy is compact in size, measuring 11.75” tall, 28” wide, 59” long (including LiDAR housings).

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

