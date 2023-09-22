IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM PT, at LD Micro’s 16th Annual Main Event, taking place October 3-5 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. During the presentation, management will highlight the company’s next-generation, anatomy-sparing, Lap-Band® program and the nationwide, ReShapeCare™ virtual weight-management program.

ReShape Lifesciences’ management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Michael Miller with Rx Communications at mmiller@rxir.com.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here.

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com .

