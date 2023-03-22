Conference Call to be Held at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, including a corporate update, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, pre-market.
Management will host a conference call on March 29 at 8:00 am ET. A live webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call by phone, please register with the following Registration Link, and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.
An archived replay will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.
About ReShape Lifesciences™
ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.
