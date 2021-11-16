ReShape Lifesciences Witnesses Great Success with Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Campaign

National advertising campaign and Virtual Media Tour achieve all key performance indicators

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, previously announced successful campaigns to help more consumers take control of their lives and their weight with a national direct-to-consumer television and print campaign and Virtual Media Tour. The campaign and tour have achieved all key performance indicators developed by the company and, in many cases, exceeded our original projections for generating traffic to lapband.com , telephone calls to 1-800-LAP-BAND, and scheduled patient consults.

During the first five weeks of the campaign, patient consults scheduled were up 520%, significantly exceeding our goals this early in the initiative, which we expect to help us achieve our projected revenue and return on investment expectations for the campaign.

“As a result of social listening and conversations with providers, we picked up on the trend and executed our first comprehensive nationwide marketing campaign to drive more procedural consults which we expect will, in return, help us capitalize on our strong revenue potential. With the recent increase in website traffic and online patient seminars, we are confident our message is resonating with consumers and the Bariatric marketplace. Statistics show that many people experienced weight gain as a result of the Covid pandemic, so we are pleased to provide a timely response with this campaign for those already struggling with obesity,” said Bart Bandy, CEO and President, ReShape Lifesciences. “Based on feedback from patients, we understand the barriers people face when grappling with the decision of whether or not to try something other than diet and exercise to achieve their weight-loss goals. Through the use of descriptive and relatable patient testimonials in our commercials and print ads, we hope to draw attention to our safe, effective and reimbursable platform especially as the holidays approach.”

The Lap-Band®, manufactured by ReShape Lifesciences™, has been used in weight-loss surgery worldwide more than one million times since 1993. The Lap-Band is clinically proven to be the safest bariatric procedure available on the market, backed by more than 20 years of data demonstrating lower complication and mortality rates compared to other surgical weight-loss procedures. It is also FDA-approved for specific indications and reimbursed by most insurance companies.

The national television advertising campaign consists of two creative concepts, one featuring patients sharing how they feel, physically and emotionally after taking control of their lives, and the second simulating a lunch conversation among friends looking for advice about how best to finally lose the weight they would like to lose. Both commercials are performing well with audiences and producing similar results. To view the direct-to-consumer marketing campaign elements, please access via this link: https://simian.me/kHey_20211004 .

With recent NBC approval, the Lap-Band will now be featured on additional high-reach stations including Bravo, Oxygen, and E!. Advertisements currently run on HGTV, TLC, Lifetime, WE, FOX, and Food Network at various times throughout the day. The campaign also features a print campaign telling the same story of taking control with the next-generation Lap-Band program, which includes placements in People, Good Housekeeping, US Weekly, Star, and Better Homes & Gardens.

The recent Virtual Media Tour included broadcast media interviews in 23 local markets across the United States and with the national outlet, the Daily Buzz. These segments aired on more than 150 television stations, reaching millions of people across the country.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “continue,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our expectation that the marketing campaign will help us capitalize on our strong revenue potential. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as “risk factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com