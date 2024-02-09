Sabal Palms Recovery Center opens February 27

Brooksville, Florida Sabal Palms Recovery Center hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sabal Palms Recovery Center, a new residential addiction treatment center for adults, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate its upcoming opening on February 27. Attendees celebrated the new facility and the expanded access to behavioral healthcare it will provide Brooksville and the surrounding communities.

“I’m excited to announce the grand opening of Sabal Palms Recovery Center. Our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional care and support for individuals on their journey to recovery. Together, we aim to make a positive impact and foster a community of healing in Brooksville and the entire state of Florida,” said Heather Joseph, Group CEO, Sabal Palms Recovery Center.

The opening of this 32-bed facility is an important step in increasing access to essential addiction treatment in Brooksville and the state of Florida. The mission of Sabal Palms Recovery Center is to be a world-class behavioral healthcare provider that sets the standard for excellence in the treatment of mental health and addiction concerns. The new treatment center will help those in need embark on their individual recovery journeys while increasing awareness of the effects and prevalence of substance use disorders in Brooksville and surrounding communities.

Individuals who can benefit from live-in treatment may enter the residential program directly or by referral from acute client care. Features of treatment at Sabal Palms Recovery Center include individualized care, detox services, and counseling to support each client’s health and healing.

About Sabal Palms Recovery Center

Sabal Palms Recovery Center, located in Brooksville, Florida, provides residential treatment for adults age 18 and older who are struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health concerns. Located on 10 acres along Florida’s Nature Coast, Sabal Palms Recovery Center’s campus offers a serene environment where clients can focus on personal growth and recovery. A commitment to providing client-centered, trauma-informed care sets Sabal Palms Recovery Center apart as a leader in addiction treatment. For more information, please visit www.sabalpalmsrecovery.com.

