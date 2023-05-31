TE Connectivity’s line of harsh environment and connected home ready HVAC products are in stock and supported by Heilind.

TE's rugged and reliable HVAC solutions include terminals, heat shrink tubing, relays, circuit breakers, and sensors.

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has the trusted TE HVAC components designed for harsh environment and connected home applications.

HVAC systems are exposed to both hot and freezing temperatures as well as dust, debris, shock, and corrosion. Extra locking mechanisms, IP ratings, and corrosion resistance assure installers and designers that their projects are done right. TE Connectivity’s space-saving and reliable connectors have been thoroughly tested to ensure they provide the environmental, electrical, and mechanical performance needed in HVAC systems. Connectors that can withstand harsh environments include 2.5mm Sealed Signal Double Lock Connectors, Universal MATE-N-LOK Connectors, Power Versa-Lock connectors and RAST 5 connectors.

In the connected home, consumers expect modern functionality and sleeker, more aesthetically pleasing designs. This also requires faster development cycles and designs that maximize efficiency, simplify installation, and comply with government regulations. For connected home accessories, miniaturization and reliability are essential to keeping HVAC systems running uninterrupted for home and commercial end-users. TE offers a broad portfolio of components with space saving footprints and industry proven technologies that enable reliable power and signal connections in modern connected HVAC systems, including Economy Power 2.5 connectors, 2.0mm Signal GRACE INERTIA and FASTON Terminals.

TE Connectivity manufactures rugged and reliable HVAC solutions for connected homes and harsh environment HVAC applications that can be found by visiting Heilind.com or calling your local branch. To discover more about TE’s catalog of HVAC products, visit Heilind.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is o ne of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

