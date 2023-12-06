The residential lighting fixture business is anticipated to be driven by several important factors, including the growing demand for ornamental lighting fixtures in the residential sector and the adoption of energy-efficient products such as LEDs and OLEDs.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Residential Lighting Fixture Industry Analysis in United States and Canada is expected to be worth US$ 132.5 billion in 2024. Sales are further expected to reach US$ 275.6 billion by 2034, growing at a 7.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The United States and Canada residential lighting fixture business is expected to rise at a decent rate during the forecast period. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for smart homes and the integration of the internet of things (IoT).

The growing advancement in technology has led to the development of innovative materials and designs in residential lighting fixtures as manufacturers are incorporating advanced technology and sustainable materials, wireless technologies, and low-power consumption systems into the designs of lighting fixtures. These advancements have escalated the demand among consumers in the United States and Canada.

In the post-pandemic era, there is an increasing demand for at-home services, which has escalated the e-commerce sector in these countries. As the millennial population is connected to the internet, it is set to support the growth of online shopping. Additionally, it also provides modern consumers with the ability to search and compare different products along with convenience.

The business is highly competitive, with several brands and manufacturers offering a wide range of products. A handful of the key players in the United States and Canada residential lighting fixture business include Philips, Legrand, Eaton Corporation, Acuity Brands, and others.

Key Takeaways from Business Study-

Pendants are predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% throughout the forecast period.

throughout the forecast period. In terms of sales channels, the online retailers segment is projected to expand at a decent CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The LED technology segment is expected to rise with a CAGR of 8.1% during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United States and Canada residential lighting fixture business is expected to be worth US$ 132.5 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The Canada residential lighting fixture business is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast years.

“Growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and increasing tech-savvy and environment-conscious consumers are set to aid growth in the United States and Canada residential lighting fixture business,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Key players present in the United States and Canada residential lighting fixture business are Philips, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Eaton Corporation, and Cree, Inc., among others. The United States and Canada residential lighting fixture business has a fragmented competitive landscape, with several players competing on the basis of product quality, effectiveness, brand reputation, and price.

Companies are investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative products and expand their distribution channels. In addition to key manufacturers, smaller firms sell residential lighting fixtures at more affordable costs.

For instance,

In 2023 , Acuity Brands announced the acquisition of Current, a leading provider of smart lighting solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

, Acuity Brands announced the acquisition of Current, a leading provider of smart lighting solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2022, Hubbell Incorporated announced the launch of its new HALO Home smart lighting system. It is designed to make it easier for consumers to control their lighting fixtures with their smartphones or tablets.

Get Insights into United States and Canada Residential Lighting Fixture Study:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the United States and Canada residential lighting fixtures business, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges compelling insights on the United States and Canada residential lighting fixture business by product type (chandeliers, flush mount ceiling lights, pendants, semi-flush mount ceiling lights, and others), power source (battery-powered, corded-electric, and hardwired), technology (incandescent, fluorescent, and LED), usage (indoor, and outdoor), sales channel (direct sales, modern trade, departmental stores, specialty stores, online retailers, and other sales channel), and country.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details United States and Canada Residential Lighting Fixture Business Size (2024) US$ 132.5 billion United States and Canada Residential Lighting Fixture Projected Size (2034) US$ 275.6 billion Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 7.6 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023

Canada Key Segments Covered Product Type

Power Source

Technology

Usage

Sales Channel Key Companies Profiled Philips

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Legrand

Ideal Industries, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

RAB Lighting

Osram Licht AG

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Osram Sylvania

Hubbell Lighting

Cooper Lighting

Zumtobel Group

Eaton Corporation

Panasonic

Osram

Acuity Brands

GE Lighting

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Legrand

Ideal Industries, Inc.

Osram Licht AG

Cree, Inc. Report Coverage Business Forecast, Competition Intelligence, Business Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

