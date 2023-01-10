Rising heath concerns Awareness about Water-borne Diseases

New York, US, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Residential Water Softening Systems Market Research Report: Sales Channel, Type, and Region—Forecast till 2027, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 5,505.4 Million by the end of 2027. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.04% during the assessment timeframe.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Overview:

Water softening systems refer to filtration systems removing high concentrations of magnesium, calcium carbonate, and specific ions in hard water, causing water flow blockage in cold and hot-water pipes, cooling towers, boiler tubes, water heaters, and any other surfaces it comes in contact with. A water softening system filters out hard water minerals and softened water. This soft water is more consistent with soap and expands the lifetime of plumbing and other appliances. The capability to cut back on extra detergents & soaps needed for cleaning & laundry and expand on different use will boost the market’s footprint over the assessment timeframe. In addition, saving money, energy, and time while safeguarding property will boost the market’s growth. The global market for residential water softening has shown tremendous growth in the last few years. The central aspect supporting the market’s growth is the rising investments in the R&D of water softening systems across the globe. Furthermore, the growing areas of applications of advanced technologies in the manufacturing water softening systems is another crucial aspect causing an upsurge in the market’s growth.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for critical participants across the global residential water softening market includes players such as:

A.O Smith Water Technologies (US)

Eco Water Systems LLC (US)

3M (US)

Pollet Water group (Beligum)

Culligan (US)

Judo (Germany)

MARLO (US)

Clack Corporation (US)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

FleckSystems (US)

Kinetico Incorporated (US)

Cantaure Water Group (US)

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 5,505.4 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.04% from 2022 to 2027 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2027 Key Market Opportunities Increasing in techNological advancements Key Market Drivers Rising heath concerns Awareness about Water-borne Diseases

Residential Water Softening Systems Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Residential Water Softening Systems Market has been overgrown in the last few years due to aspects such as ongoing smart city projects in developing nations, awareness about water-borne diseases, and rising health concerns.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Restraints

On the other hand, the lack of awareness in rural areas and high costs are likely to restrict the market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, the world has been through a massive change, including significant losses of revenues. With the travel restriction and lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide, most of the market areas witnessed significant unexpected challenges. Unlike others, the global market for water softening systems has experienced substantially positive changes. Furthermore, with growing awareness of clean water globally, the global market for water softening systems is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the salt-based segment secured the top position across the global residential water softening systems market in 2019. The reports by MRFR anticipate the market to flourish substantially during the assessment timeframe at a healthy CAGR of around 5.29%.

Among all the sales channels, the retail segment led the global market for residential water softening systems in 2019. the report anticipates the market segment to flourish at a healthy growth rate of around 5.80% during the assessment timeframe.

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global Residential Water Softening Systems Market is analyzed across five major regions: the Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the North American region secured the top position across the global market for residential water softening in 2019, with the most significant contribution of approximately 36.1%. The report further anticipates the regional market to flourish substantially during the assessment timeframe at a healthy CAGR of approximately 5.70%. The growing demand for household products is the main factor supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the scarcity of clean water is another crucial aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market’s performance. Moreover, the rapidly expanding population across the region is also predicted to boost the regional market’s growth over the assessment timeframe. The growing awareness regarding water-borne diseases across the region is also projected to influence the growth of the regional market over eth assessment timeframe. The region has the US as the prominent growth contributor. The growing concerns related to guaranteeing optimal water use across all sections of society boost the demand for these systems across the region. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also implemented various rules and regulations based on the contaminant type for drinking water. In addition, the rising water usage in the residential sector, growth in the per capita household disposable income, and high GDP rate in the US are also considered to influence the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

The Residential Water Softening Systems Market for the European region secured the second spot across the globe. The reports by MRFR suggest that the regional market will thrive substantially during the assessment timeframe at a healthy CAGR of approximately 5.12%. The rapid urbanization in the region caused a rise in the need for private water treatment to care for the increased popularity of drinking water and disinfection administrations. Furthermore, the rising usage of wastewater treatment processes such as the washing soda method, reverse osmosis, lime softening, and the ion-exchange resin method is also anticipated to catalyze the growth of the regional market over the review era. Prospects for key players to expand and present development in the residential water softener systems market for the evolving economies are anticipated to boost the performance of the regional market over the coming years. The alliance between crucial private and public partners and the presentation of energy proficiency enhanced the regional market’s growth over the forecasted era.

