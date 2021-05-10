Residents Benefit from Virtual Health Care Services

Virtual services offered to residents at senior living communities managed by Life Care Services

Des Moines, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new telemedicine program will provide enhanced care and services to residents in senior living communities managed by Life Care Services. EverSafe 360° Telemedicine provides health care services to residents after hours, on weekends and holidays. The program will allow residents greater access to health care while remaining in the comfort of their homes.

“Senior care is undergoing a digital evolution,” says Rick Exline, executive vice president/senior managing director of Life Plan Communities. “Video connectivity is playing a critical role in the everchanging care delivery model. With regulatory changes and increased medical costs, telemedicine will deliver a best-in-class solution to residents by providing real-time care and services that offer convenience, quality and affordability.”

Exline notes that often the only after-hours option is to send the resident to the hospital. EverSafe 360° Telemedicine reduces the resident’s need to leave the community and supplements the on-site care they receive.

According to Blake Gillman, vice president of post-acute care services, “In senior living communities, physicians are on staff during the day. But, if a resident becomes ill after hours, in most cases, their only option is to be transported to an emergency center. This results in increased medical bills and can expose the resident to other health risks.” Gillman notes that these situations also cause concern for family members who are located long distances away.

With EverSafe 360° Telemedicine, the doctor attends by video conference and works directly with an on-site health care professional. The on-site health professional can take vital signs, conduct an examination and confer with doctor virtually by using a tablet or other handheld device. Once the examination is complete, the doctor can determine a treatment plan.

“For 20 years, our high-performing care models have consistently improved outcomes across the care continuum,” says Brendan McNamara, Telemedicine CEO at Sound Physicians. “With our telemedicine program in place, communities managed by LCS can receive the same on-demand physician services as our hospital customers. We look forward to our partnership with LCS and supporting EverSafe 360°.”

EverSafe 360° is all-encompassing and focuses on the emotional and physical aspects of keeping everyone as safe as possible to enjoy their “best life” experience at an LCS community. The program is delivered with the care and compassion that allows LCS to quickly and comprehensively alleviate any concern around safety measures. For more information about EverSafe 360°, click here.

About LCS

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience Is Everything. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes across the care continuum. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home.

