Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) (“Credent” or the “Company”) announces that director, Gong (Michael) Chen, has resigned as a director of the Company due to other commitments that preclude him from continuing as a director of Credent. Mr. Chen has been a valuable member of the Board of Directors and the Company wishes to thank Mr. Chen for his time as a director of the Company.

