Resilience360 and Riskpulse Supply Chain Risk Analysts to Discuss 2020 Hurricane Season, COVID-19 in Upcoming Webinar

TROISDORF, Germany, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resilience360 risk monitoring Product Director Shehrina Kamal and Riskpulse Chief Meteorologist Jon Davis will reveal their research on the 2020 Hurricane Season in a webinar this Thursday, May 14 at 11 AM ET, titled  “Planning for the 2020 Hurricane Season during the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery.”

Register Here for the 5/14 webinar

The 2020 Hurricane Season comes at a time when supply chain infrastructures are exposed and vulnerable, following weeks of being shut down, delayed and disrupted due to COVID-19. It has never been more important for companies to have processes in place to monitor weather events in near real-time, identifying and diversifying key suppliers in areas vulnerable to storm paths and develop contingency plans when disruptions occur. 

On Thursday, May 14, Shehrina Kamal from Resilience360 and Henry Bonner from Riskpulse will reveal results and insights from their upcoming report, including:

  • The Top 10 high risk ports and airports, methodology of assessing exposure
  • The Supply Chain and financial impacts of storms from 2017-2019
  • Recommendations on how to prepare for and mitigate against the impact of hurricanes and tropical storms

Resilience360 predicts, monitors, and mitigates disruptions both man-made and natural, including hurricanes, cyberattacks, labor strikes, protests, and a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

Riskpulse helps shippers, carriers, distributors and their customers increase their on-time performance, reduce unnecessary freight spending and avoid waste caused by operational and natural, social or infrastructure-driven variability.

To inquire about receiving an advance copy of “Planning for the 2020 Hurricane Season during the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery,” or to speak directly to the Resilience360 and Riskpulse risk analysts that developed the report, contact us here.

For more information on Resilience360, go to https://www.resilience360.dhl.com/.

For more information on Riskpulse, go to: http://www.riskpulse.com.

Media Contact:

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
404.593.8320
[email protected]
www.linkedin.com/in/willharaway
www.backbeatmarketing.com

  

