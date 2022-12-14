Senior Leadership Restructure Will Support New Phase of Growth

MILPITAS, CA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain mapping, risk monitoring, and resiliency solution is pleased to announce several promotions within the leadership team.

“Resilinc has been experiencing exciting growth and tremendous success across our customer base, as their supply chain resiliency capabilities enabled them to outperform their competitors who struggled with shortages during the last two years of disruptions,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and co-founder of Resilinc. “Our leadership team not only scaled up their global teams to respond to the hypergrowth market this year but also succeeded in building a high-performing team of experts, further bolstering our position as the gold standard of supply chain risk and resiliency.”

Fred Brown has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Fred and his team have been instrumental in delivering exciting customer growth across all sales metrics, geographies, and channels. In addition to building a comprehensive and prescriptive sales process, Fred has fostered a culture focused on helping prospective customers understand how to solve their problems using Resilinc’s capabilities. Fred’s focus on direct and partner-led business development will continue to be a key component of Resilinc’s accelerated growth strategy.

Jigar Shah has been named the new Chief Marketing Officer and will manage all global marketing and communications strategies. During his four years at Resilinc, Jigar has successfully put Resilinc’s thought leadership and expertise into the mainstream media, established our brand dominance, spearheaded academic partnerships and analyst relations, and built an unprecedented inbound lead generation engine.

Peter Guinto has been appointed President of the Government/Defense/Aerospace division. Peter and his team have quickly brought new government, DOD, and Aerospace customers to Resilinc. Peter’s mission in this role will be to help the Government and DOD improve supply chain resiliency by adopting the best-in-class capabilities.

Glenn Wilensky has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Since joining Resilinc, Glenn has built a strong and scalable team of supply chain experts focused on helping our customers accelerate their journey to maturity. He will continue to lead the entire customer experience from onboarding to maturity, with his global team of project management, advisory services, technical support, account management, and customer success experts.

Sahil Kothadia, a seven-year veteran of Resilinc, has been promoted to Vice President of Global Supplier Networks. Sahil and his global team engage with Resilinc’s vast supplier network of over 500,000 companies across 200+ countries. They help suppliers of Resilinc’s mutual customers get maximum benefits from our solution. His team has successfully mapped more than 4 million parts to a million global sites, working collaboratively with the global supplier ecosystem.

Multi-tier supply chain visibility, real-time monitoring, and supplier collaboration for proactive risk mitigation are the number one priority for companies looking to build resiliency. Resilinc’s solution has delivered over 10 times the return on investment and won the loyalty of our long-term customers. Under the leadership and experience of these key executives, Resilinc will enter 2023 poised for another year of hypergrowth.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

CONTACT: Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 catherine.arthur@resilinc.com