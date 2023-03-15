Resilinc welcomes veteran supply chain practitioners, Sidney Johnson and Chris Clark

MILPITAS, CA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution, today announced the addition of Sidney Johnson and Chris Clark to its advisory board. Both Johnson and Clark bring decades of procurement and international supply chain management experience to their advisory roles.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to get guidance, advice, and valuable education into the real-life problems we can help our customers solve by leveraging our technology, data, and expertise. Both Sidney and Chris have walked in the shoes of our customers for decades and can help us make critical decisions about our product direction and roadmap and help us as a leadership team direct our efforts into the areas which build true long-term value and ROI for our customers,” said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil.

As the retired Head of Procurement at Harman International, Sidney Johnson brings considerable experience to Resilinc’s advisory board with over three decades in global direct and indirect procurement and supplier management. As an accomplished Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, Johnson has served on multiple board committees including the National Minority Development Council, the International Trade Centre, a joint agency between the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, and the Institute for Supply Management.

“I’ve used the Resilinc platform in two prior roles in my career and the return on your investment is immediate,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working with the leadership team at Resilinc to explore what’s next as it relates to risk management.”

Chris Clark joins Resilinc’s advisory board with 35 years of vision and direction leading diverse global teams to implement efficient manufacturing and distribution networks to reduce costs, improve product quality, and facilitate long-term growth. He holds a deep understanding of various areas including manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution, procurement, demand planning, process engineering, quality management, and inventory optimization.

“I am thrilled to join the advisory board of Resilinc, a trailblazer in risk management and resiliency software solutions. I am confident that my experience and insights will help Resilinc continue to advance and innovate in this rapidly evolving field,” said Clark. “By fostering a culture of resiliency, Resilinc is empowering customers to mitigate risk and respond effectively to challenges and disruptions. I am honored to be a part of this mission and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Johnson and Clark join current advisory board members, Tom Linton, former Chief Supply Chain Officer at Flex and Bill Burles, former Executive Director of Supply Chain at General Motors.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.

