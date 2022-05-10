Resilinc Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Resilinc recognized for its technology-driven solutions for supply chain risk and resiliency

MILPITAS, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains via technology-driven solutions that provide organizations unmatched visibility into their supply chain and supplier networks.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With Resilinc’s selection as Technology Pioneer, its CEO and co-founder, Bindiya Vakil, will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Resilinc will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Resilinc to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. “Resilinc and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“This recognition from the World Economic Forum is a testament to the achievements of the Resilinc team in bringing technology and data-driven solutions for supply chain risk to market,” said Resilinc CEO and co-founder, Bindiya Vakil. “The past two years have presented unprecedented supply chain challenges and we need to be prepared for continued disruptions over the coming years. Companies must prioritize investment in supply chain mapping and real-time monitoring capabilities which are foundational to building resiliency. We are looking forward to being part of the Forum discussions and initiatives in this area.”

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms .

All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Resilinc: Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, ethical, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations have unmatched visibility into their supply networks and can collaborate with their suppliers in a transparent environment.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With 95% of the global supply chain mapped across the industries we serve, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early- warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com .

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Media Contact:

Melissa Gieringer

Resilinc Corporate Communications

e. melissa.gieringer@resilinc.com