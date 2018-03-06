Breaking News
Resilinc CyberSCRM™ Guards Supply & Service Chains

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resilinc, a global provider of supply chain resiliency solutions, today announced the availability of Resilinc CyberSCRMä, an advanced cybersecurity risk monitoring and mitigation platform to protect enterprise supply chains, including indirect services suppliers, from cybersecurity threats.

“When we looked at exposure to cyber threats in global enterprise supply chains, we found that these threats can come from any part of a multi-tier supply chain, including outsourced service providers,” said Sumit Vakil, Chief Product Officer at Resilinc Corporation. “Our new CyberSCRM product will provide enterprises with an integrated, multi-tiered assessment, monitoring, alerting, and response platform, for both their physical supply chains and their third-party service providers. This new offering leverages our ability to assess across multiple tiers, monitor for cyber threats in 44 languages across more than 100,000 sources globally, and empower our clients to take a coordinated response as cyber threats emerge.”

Multiple security incidents from 2016 and 2017 highlight the growing need for the new CyberSCRM product. An analysis of major breaches shows that the points of entry are often trusted suppliers and service providers in addition to breaches of purely internal systems at organizations. Given that supply chains and service chains are multi-location and multi-tier, only a comprehensive and constantly updated information base provides the full coverage enterprises require. Resilinc’s new offering leverages global supply and service chain intelligence with advanced technology that constantly analyzes each customer’s exposure to risk, threats and events.

“Cyber threats in the supply chain may just be one of the largest single risk areas to most organizations today and in the years to come. Resilinc designed its new solution with that single idea in mind,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO, Resilinc.

Resilinc CyberSCRM Product Description
The new cloud-based offering is a stand-alone product for enterprises needing to guard their physical supply chains and their outsourced service providers from the growing risk of cyber threats, including meeting the GDPR compliance date of 25 May 2018.

Core features:

  • Multi-tier mapping of supplier and service provider locations
  • Tracking supplier security policies, personnel policies and access management policies
  • Proactive risk mitigation by actively reporting on suppliers with weak policies
  • Constant monitoring of multiple security-focused alert sources and news sources
  • A growing database of firewalls, operating systems, software and protection tools installed by suppliers, allowing for inference-based security risk via CERT tracking
  • A two-directional communication platform, enabling suppliers to respond to potential threats with an impact or non-impact response
  • GDPR supplier compliance survey
  • C-TPAT certification tracking

Availability
Resilinc CyberSCRM is available immediately in controlled deployment to key customers.  General availability is scheduled for April 2018. 

About Resilinc
Resilinc is the leading global supplier of supply chain risk and resiliency solutions. Industry-leading companies such as IBM, General Motors, EMC, Amgen and Western Digital rely on Resilinc to plan for potential supply chain failures, and to protect revenue despite supply chain disruptions worldwide. For more information about our solutions, please visit www.resilinc.com.

 

Grover Righter, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]
