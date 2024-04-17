New to The Street will Partner with ReSkills on Televised Platforms

ReSkills Signs 2-year, $5M Contract Partnership with FMW Media Works for its Investor and Public Relations Services & Media Productions ReSkills announces signing a 2-year, $5M US contract partnership with FMW Media Works (“FMW Media”) – https://reskills.com/ and https://newtothestreet.com

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReSkills announces signing a 2-year, $5M US contract partnership with FMW Media Works (“FMW Media”). The contract calls for FMW Media to provide investor and public relations services (IR/PR) and media production through New to The Street .

New to The Street, an FMW Media production business show, will feature ReSkills on its nationally televised program. Each TV segment will have New to The Street’s TV Host interview ReSkills’ management about the Company’s online education platform, which is affordable and accessible to anyone globally. FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show across New to The Street’s televised sponsored programming outlets on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network .

With industry-wide experts and professionals, subscribers have access to courses that can reskill and retrain through real-time, interactive courses . In the fast, ever-changing global economy, ReSkills offers accredited micro-certificates, allowing its students and job seekers to gain valuable credentials relevant to their professional development without needing higher education diplomas. For as little as $12 per year, $1 per month , subscribers to the platform have unlimited access to ReSkills’ premium Courses Categories.

All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com. New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on New to The Street’s TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street’s billboard platform throughout New York City.

Jin Tan, ReSkills’ Founder and CEO, states, “As we continue to grow our global educational platform, FMW Media and its team of consummate professionals will assist us in expanding our reach to help individuals reskill and upskill. ReSkills’ mission is to make education affordable and accessible to anyone, anywhere. We are excited to have FMW Media as part of our ReSkills team, a global destination for online learning, connecting people through knowledge and training .

This partnership’s media content productions will provide unique and comprehensive information, complementing the IR/PR services to increase and elevate ReSkills’ public awareness about its worldwide online education platform. FMW Media aims to inform and update investors and the education community, bringing attention to ReSkills’ real-time educational platform and business fundamentals to create a global, sustainable education impact.

President of FMW Media and Creator / Producer of New to The Street, Vince Caruso , states, “We expect a fantastic business relationship with ReSkills. As a world leader in providing 24/7 educational resources, ReSkills can offer unbridled training and certification for its student subscribers. With real-time courses on various skills and subjects, anyone globally can get involved in training for new career paths. I know my marketing team and production staff are extremely excited to assist in working with ReSkills’ management to advance their global reach and elevate their education platform. We at FMW Media will work tirelessly to provide investor relations, public relations, and media content platforms to assist ReSkills in its global educational objectives while revealing company milestones and its value proposition to investors and industry professionals.”

FMW Media’s New to The Street televised interviews with the management at ReSkills will air on Bloomberg TV and the Fox Business Network as sponsored programming, and dates and times on upcoming airings “To be Announced.”

About ReSkills :

ReSkills is a subscription-based online learning platform that offers unlimited top-quality daily-live learning courses, videos, talks, conferences, and materials with globally accredited micro-certification. The platform focuses on professional growth, career enhancement, and business entrepreneurship learning; a buffet-style model that allows everyone to learn as much as possible, anytime, anywhere at only $12/year – https://reskills.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street.” Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://newtothestreet.com/ .

