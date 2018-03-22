Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Breaking News
Bagsværd, Denmark, 22 March 2018 – Today, Novo Nordisk A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following were adopted:

Financial year 2017 and 2018

  • The Company’s statutory Annual Report 2017.
  • The actual remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2017 and the remuneration level for 2018.
  • The final dividend for 2017 of DKK 4.85 for each Novo Nordisk A or B share of DKK 0.20. The total dividend for 2017 of DKK 7.85 includes both the interim dividend of DKK 3.00 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 which was paid in August 2017 and a final dividend of DKK 4.85 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 to be paid in March 2018.

Elections

  • Election of Helge Lund as chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-election of Jeppe Christiansen as vice chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-election of Brian Daniels, Sylvie Grégoire, Liz Hewitt and Kasim Kutay as members of the Board of Directors.
  • Election of Andreas Fibig and Martin Mackay as new members of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartner-selskab as the Company’s auditor.

Shares and capital

  • Reduction of the Company’s B share capital by cancellation of part of the Company’s own holding of B shares. The Company’s B shares are reduced by DKK 10,000,000 from DKK 392,512,800 to DKK 382,512,800. The Company’s A share capital of DKK 107,487,200 remains unchanged, whereby the Company’s share capital will amount to DKK 490,000,000.
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2019 to allow the Company to repurchase own shares of up to 10% of the share capital subject to a holding limit of 10% of the share capital.

Other

  • Revised Remuneration Principles.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

In February 2018, Novo Nordisk employees in Denmark elected four board members for a period of four years: Mette Bøjer Jensen, Anne Marie Kverneland, Thomas Rantzau and Stig Strøbæk.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.

The Board of Directors, including its committees, are now composed as follows:

  • Helge Lund (chairman of the Board and chairman of the Nomination Committee)
  • Jeppe Christiansen (vice chairman of the Board and chairman of the Remuneration Committee)
  • Brian Daniels (member of the Remuneration Committee and the Research & Development Committee)
  • Andreas Fibig (member of the Audit Committee)
  • Sylvie Grégoire (member of the Nomination Committee, the Audit Committee and the Research & Development Committee)
  • Liz Hewitt (chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee)
  • Mette Bøjer Jensen (employee representative and member of the Nomination Committee)
  • Kasim Kutay (member of the Nomination Committee)
  • Anne Marie Kverneland (employee representative and member of the Remuneration Committee)
  • Martin Mackay (chairman of the Research & Development Committee)
  • Thomas Rantzau (employee representative and member of the Research & Development Committee)
  • Stig Strøbæk (employee representative and member of the Audit Committee)

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,100 people in 79 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. Novo Nordisk’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 [email protected]
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 [email protected]
     
Investors:    
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 [email protected]
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 [email protected]
Christina Kjær +45 3079 3009 [email protected]

Company Announcement No 25 / 2018

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88432646-bf3c-49e4-85b6-c8859356b296

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
