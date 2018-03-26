Resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate

The resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate that was held on 26 March 2018:

Presentation of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate consolidated annual report for 2017 Shareholders of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate are presented with the consolidated annual report of Baltic Real Estate for 2017 (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

Presentation of the independent auditor’s report on the financial statements and consolidated annual report of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate.

Shareholders of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate are presented with the independent auditor’s report on the financial statements and consolidated annual report of INVL Baltic Real Estate (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

Approval of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements for 2017 of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate.

To approve the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements for 2017 of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate.



Regarding profit distribution of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate.

To distribute profit of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate as follows:

Article (thousand EUR) Retained earnings (loss) at the beginning of the financial year of the reporting period 4,534 Net profit (loss) for the financial year 3,780 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year – Transfers from reserves – Shareholders contributions to cover loss – Distributable profit (loss) in total 8,314 Profit distribution: (1,899) – Profit transfers to the legal reserves (189) -Profit transfers to the reserves for own shares acquisition – – Profit transfers to other reserves – – Profit to be paid as dividends* (1,710) – Profit to be paid as annual payments (bonus) and for other purposes – Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year 6,415

*0.13 EUR is paid per share.

Regarding approval of the Amendment of the Depository Services Agreement of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate with AB SEB bankas

Seeking to edit editorial correction noted in the Depository Services Agreement, to approve the Amendment of the Depository Services Agreement of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate with AB SEB bankas.

6. Regarding approval of the Related Party Transaction Policy of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate

1. Taking into consideration provisions of the Article 372 on the Law of Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, to approve Related Party Transaction Policy of the special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate

2. To determine that the policy of Related Party Transaction Policy would come into force after it‘s approval at the General Shareholders Meeting.

Regarding the dividend payment for the shareholders:

Persons, who will be shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate at the end of 10 April 2018, the tenth day after the general shareholders meeting to approve the resolution to allocate part of company’s profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

Regarding the Audit Committee report of the Company:

According to the Regulations of the Audit Committee of INVL Baltic Real Estate (approved during the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company that was held on 11 April 2017), the Audit Committee informs the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company about its activities providing a written report (attached).

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail [email protected]