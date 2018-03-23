Resolutions taken by the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation

SATO Corporation, Decisions of General Meeting, 23th March 2017 at 1:07 pm

Adoption of financial statements and discharge from liability

On 23 March 2018 the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation adopted the company’s financial statements for the financial period 1 January – 31 December 2017 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period 2017.

Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be seven (7).

The Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board. Members Marcus Hansson, Jukka Hienonen, Esa Lager, Tarja Pääkkönen, Johannus (Hans) Spikker and Timo Stenius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

Deloitte Oy, the firm of authorized public accountants, was elected as the auditor. Deloitte Oy has notified that APA Eero Lumme will serve as the auditor with principal responsibility.

Dividend distribution

The Annual General Meeting resolved that EUR 0.50 per share be paid out in dividends by SATO Corporation for the accounting period ending 31 December 2017. The record date for dividend distribution is March 27, 2018 and the dividend is to be paid on April 5 2018.

For more information please contact:

Saku Sipola, President and CEO, phone +358 201 34 4001 or +358 40 551 5953

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226 and +358 50 598 8728

