Resolutions taken by the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation

23 March 2017

Adoption of financial statements and discharge from liability
On 23 March 2018 the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation adopted the company’s financial statements for the financial period 1 January – 31 December 2017 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period 2017.

Board of Directors
The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be seven (7).

The Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board. Members Marcus Hansson, Jukka Hienonen, Esa Lager, Tarja Pääkkönen, Johannus (Hans) Spikker and Timo Stenius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Auditor
Deloitte Oy, the firm of authorized public accountants, was elected as the auditor. Deloitte Oy has notified that APA Eero Lumme will serve as the auditor with principal responsibility.

Dividend distribution 
The Annual General Meeting resolved that EUR 0.50 per share be paid out in dividends by SATO Corporation for the accounting period ending 31 December 2017. The record date for dividend distribution is March 27, 2018 and the dividend is to be paid on April 5 2018.

For more information please contact:

Saku Sipola, President and CEO, phone +358 201 34 4001 or +358 40 551 5953
Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226 and +358 50 598 8728

www.sato.fi/en

SATO is one of Finland’s leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2017 SATO owned around 25,800 apartments in Finland’s largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.
The SATO Group’s net sales in 2017 were €280 million, operating profit €231 million and profit before taxes €185 million. The value of SATO’s investment assets is roughly EUR 3.6 billion.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
