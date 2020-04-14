Resonant Inc. Expands XBAR® Performance to Address 5G-Wi-Fi Co-existence Issues

5G and Wi-Fi band adjacent in frequency, create potential for interference; Resonant utilizes Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN®) design platform to expand performance of XBAR® resonators to block interfering signals targeting the exacting demands of infrastructure applications

GOLETA, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced expanded performance for its XBAR® high-frequency resonator for RF filters that can manage the co-existence of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and 6E networks, protecting each from co-interference and the resulting degradation in network performance.

Resonant’s ground-breaking XBAR technology enables unparalleled wide operating bandwidth at high frequency. Resonant has demonstrated measured results of the latest XBAR-based filters that operate in frequency bands supporting either 5G or Wi-Fi up to 7000 MHz (802.11 ax) with bandwidths over 1000 MHz (18% relative bandwidth). These filters also achieve low-loss (<1.5 dB) across the band and excellent rejection to adjacent interfering frequencies (>50 dB).

Resonator structures support acoustic resonance at defined frequencies and are the foundational building blocks underlying all acoustic-wave RF filters. This expanded XBAR resonator structure was enabled by Resonant’s high-precision, multi-physics Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN ® ) RF filter design platform. The company has also introduced its HiPower SAW innovation using ISN.

Filter Rejects Unwanted Signals

XBAR based filters’ rejection of interfering frequencies is important because of emerging 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructure use cases. The roll-out of the 5G n79 band as well as Wi-Fi 6E creates significant interference and co-existence issues which require the high-performance filtering enabled by acoustic-wave filters

As data consumption grows, the industry is adopting higher speed wireless networks. According to the latest Cisco Internet Report , the number of Wi-Fi 6 hotspots will grow 13 fold globally by 2023 to 628 million. In addition, average mobile speeds will more than triple from 2018. This will drive a new range of wireless infrastructure including base stations, access points and others that will support both 5G and Wi-Fi. In these applications, the filter must mitigate the interference between each signal to prevent signal bleed, to allow operation across the full band.

Full Bandwidth for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E

In Resonant’s measurements, filters based on this new resonator technology display wide bandwidth of up to the 1100 MHz needed for high-frequency Wi-Fi devices, and demonstrated power handling meeting the requirements of both Wi-Fi and 5G.

“Resonant is continuing its identification of innovative ways to solve wide bandwidth, high frequency filter problems driven by the insatiable appetite for wireless data. With XBAR technologies, developed with ISN, the company is winning acclaim for laying the foundation for RF filters that reach performance levels needed for the next generation of filters for 5G and Wi-Fi while also benefiting from using the most cost effective manufacturing processes,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant.

Resonant has documented the performance of the XBAR resonators in a recently posted whitepaper titled: High Frequency Resonator is Foundation for High-Throughput 5G Services – And Much More .

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

