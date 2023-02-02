Koan Cordial Cocktails to be served at the beautiful new SoCal lounge

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that Koan Cordials will now be available at The Woods dispensary and Lounge in West Hollywood.

Located in West Hollywood’s Emerald Village with 8,000 square feet of space, The Woods is a collection of areas, each with its own unique ambience. There’s a stylish and carefully curated indoor retail space that sells everything from joints to edibles to smoking accessories, all of which are also offered with free delivery and pickup.

Behind the building is a beautiful, overgrown garden with mature foliage and paths that pass Balinese sculptures, a koi pond, and even resident macaws and cockatiels. Patrons are welcome to enjoy all of it within one of the luxurious cabana spaces, amongst the garden – or at the cannabis bar.

“This is absolutely the perfect location for our Koan Cordial family of products,” stated Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “Our products were designed for wellness focused, intentional users and what better place to set one’s intention than the Zen-influenced, natural environment of The Woods. The word “Koan”, after all, is a Zen term meaning a paradox on the path to enlightenment.”

“We have seen that The Woods co-founder, Woody Harrelson, shares our mission which is to provide quality, effect-focused, life enhancing cannabis products rather the highest THC for the dollar,” continued Mr. Selzer.

Koan Cordials are 100% plant-based, vegan, sugar-free, all-natural and precisely-calibrated experiences that can be ingested as a shot or mixed with any drink of the consumer’s choice. The incredibly eye-catching branding nicely complements the attractive product presentation at The Woods. Koan Cordials are available in seven experiences: Calm, Create, Delight, Love, Play, Wonder and Sleep in convenient, discrete single-serving Singles and cost effective Multi-serve bottles.

The award-winning Koan Cordials are completely unique in that they allow the user to choose both the experience they want and the drink they want. This makes them an ideal product for exciting new cannabis lounges opening throughout the country. The Woods is a singular example of the emerging normalization of cannabis – a beautiful space where people can be comfortable, socialize and share rich experiences.

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world’s first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate’s flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for “Best New Brand” and a Clio Cannabis award for packaging and design. To learn more, please visit www.resonateblends.com or http://www.koan.life

About The Woods

The Woods Weho was founded by ERBA co-founders Devon Wheeler and Jay Handal, actor/activist Woody Harrelson, political commentator Bill Maher, interior designer and creative director, Thomas Schoos, and Schoos Design CEO Michael Berman. The new craft cannabis and a lush consumption lounge on Santa Monica Boulevard will serve premium organic, sun-grown, California herb. Situated between high-end eateries and shopping centers, The Woods Weho showcases an environmentally elegant and Zen-focused design with hand hewn reclaimed wood fixtures from Montana. The garden and consumption lounge aims to transport guests to a tranquil oasis in the heart of West Hollywood. To learn more, please visit https://www.thewoodsweho.com/

