Resonate Blends Selects Way To Blue as Marketing Firm

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a cannabis holding company centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands, announces today the selection of Way To Blue as the marketing firm for its Koan family of wellness lifestyle blends.

Way To Blue, is an award-winning, global, integrated communications agency working with consumer, lifestyle, media and entertainment companies, developing digitally-led strategic brand communications.

“We are dedicated as a company to ‘Mastering the Art of Experience.’ In order to achieve that, we are innovating with our products, distribution, communication and education. To that end, we are adopting a digital native national brand strategy for our Koan product family so that every aspect of our relationship to our clients is carefully curated, providing a specific experience across all platforms and products and that is consistent with the development of the brand. Way To Blue, with their creativity and notable accomplishments in consumer brand marketing, is the perfect partner for us. They understand our mission and aspirations and share our commitment to quality. We are delighted to be working with them,” said Geoff Selzer, Resonate Blends’ CEO.

Resonate will draw upon Way To Blue’s expertise in social media strategy and execution, content creation, community management and influencer engagement. The marketing firm focuses on insight and data-driven storytelling campaigns to deliver optimal results in both brand building and product sales.

“Our team in Los Angeles is excited to work closely with Resonate Blend’s team to help support the launch of this unique family of Koan products,” said Way To Blue’s Global Chief Strategy Officer, Daniel Heale. “Resonate is uniquely positioned in this incredibly high growth industry by offering these sophisticated, solutions-oriented and precision-crafted cannabis products.”

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Based in Calabasas, California, Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company strategy is to ignite future growth by building a purpose-driven portfolio of research organizations, innovative and emerging brands, and retail channels. The management team has trained with the best, most successful consumer brands in the world. The holding company’s focus is finding mutual value between product and consumer by optimizing quality, supply chain resources and financial performance. The Company will offer a family of premium cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on unique formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience.

For more information please visit: www.resonateblends.com

About Way To Blue

Established in 1999, Way To Blue is an award-winning global marketing communications agency, specializing in strategy, creative content and communications for entertainment clients and consumer brands. We create and amplify ‘stories that matter’ through expertise in digital, social and PR across eight wholly owned offices around the world.

Some of our current clients include Sky, IMAX, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Expedia, Universal Orlando Resorts, Amazon Prime.

For more information about our clients and work, please visit www.waytoblue.com or on Instagram @waytoblueLA and @waytoblueLondon.

About The Miroma Group

Way To Blue was acquired by global marketing collective, The Miroma Group, in 2018. Miroma offers ideation, creation and distribution services to a diverse range of clients including LVMH, RBS, McDonalds, eBay & L’Oréal. Core services of the group include media, PR, data driven content creation and influencer marketing. Its investment arm, Miroma Ventures, complement this offering, investing in consumer-brand and media platforms, which includes stakes in over 35 companies such as SBTV, classpass, appear [here], nested, Pinterest and more.

