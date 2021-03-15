Resonate Unveils Privacy-Preserving Insights Solution, Enabling Marketers to Continue Personalized, Cross-Channel Engagement in a Privacy-First World

Breaking News
New Solution Gives Resonate a Competitive Edge in the Race to Accommodate Evolving Privacy Regulations and Google’s Planned Deprecation of Third-Party Cookies in 2022

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resonate, the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, has unveiled its Privacy-Preserving Insights Solution, a comprehensive cookieless consumer intelligence solution designed to enable organizations to maintain a deep understanding of consumers amid a shifting privacy-first landscape. This solution comes well in advance of Google’s 2022 planned deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome, a shift that will render many of the industry’s legacy data and analytics solutions useless. 

“Deep insight that honors individual consumer privacy has always been a priority for Resonate, and our platform development efforts have long acknowledged that third-party cookies would eventually become obsolete,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “For some, new regulations and Google’s move to a cookieless environment will represent an existential threat to their business. Thankfully, the nature of our pre-existing methodology puts us in a commanding market position and our customers will continue to leverage our powerful proprietary data sets for their insights initiatives, as they always have.” 

At the heart of Resonate’s Privacy-Preserving Insights Solution sits the Resonate Ignite platform, the company’s continuously updated, AI-powered consumer insights platform, which houses more than 14,000 attributes and audiences scaled to more than 200 million American consumers. This rich dataset is powered by Resonate’s National Consumer Study (NCS), the largest independent U.S. consumer research study designed to understand the drivers behind consumer decision-making.

The NCS, along with the company’s Custom Research Solutions, Flash and Spark Studies, Data Enrichment and Data Append capabilities will remain unaffected by the death of third-party cookies, giving Resonate a massive advantage over other industry data providers with exclusively cookie-based data.

In addition, Resonate’s Connected Profiles will continue to provide a scaled understanding of individual consumers to support insight, analytics, activation and measurement use cases in a cookieless, privacy-compliant manner. As a part of Resonate’s Privacy-Preserving Insights Solution, the company’s data delivery products—like Activation and Data Append—will deliver even greater value through Resonate’s proposed cohort and universal identifier capabilities.

“By leveraging our proprietary dataset, industry-leading universal identifiers, and our cutting-edge ML/AI infrastructure, Resonate will make a seamless transition to the cookie-free world,” said Tom Craig, Chief Technology Officer of Resonate. “Resonate is driving forward with simulations and experiments in preparation for the arrival of Google’s proposed APIs, and we are well prepared to accommodate whatever specific guidance is delivered.” 

After spending 2020 by actively working with industry partners—collaborating, deliberating, and simulating—Resonate has a clear plan of action. While the industry awaits some critical output from the Google Chrome team, Resonate is already actively: 

  • Partnering with multiple universal identity providers to ensure the greatest reach and coverage
  • Aligning essential components of the solution, including privacy-friendly identities, behavioral and contextual data and survey panel partners to prepare for a smooth transition
  • Developing deep-learning experiments and running simulations to validate efficacy and direction
  • Preparing to develop against Google APIs once available
  • Designing playbooks for forward-compatible product design and implementation
  • Participating in industry discussions and validating emerging proposals

Learn more about Resonate’s Privacy-Preserving Insights Solution here.

About Resonate
Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and intelligence, delivering deep, dynamic insights, cross-channel engagement and analysis in a single, simple-to-use SaaS platform. Resonate has deep consumer insights and contextually relevant data across more than 14,000 attributes, including values, motivations and other psychographics, describing more than 200 million U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies have used Resonate to reveal and engage “The Human Element,” a 360-degree understanding of the individuals in their target audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled insights, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com.

