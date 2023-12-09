DENVER, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. (“RCF VI”) reports that it has ceased to be an insider of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: HPY) (the “Company” or “Happy Creek”).

Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. (“RCF VI”) reports that on December 05, 2023, it sold ownership and control in shares of Happy Creek. This report relates to the sale of 275,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Happy Creek by RCF VI. RCF VI sold the Common Shares at a price of C$0.0434 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $11,935.00.

Subsequent to the sale, RCF VI owns approximately 9.97% of Happy Creek. RCF VI acquired the shares for investment purposes. RCF VI may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of Happy Creek.

Immediately prior to the sale of the Happy Creek Common Shares, RCF VI owned and controlled a total of 14,000,000 common shares of Happy Creek, representing approximately 10.7% of the then-issued and outstanding common shares of Happy Creek. Immediately following the sale, RCF VI owned and controlled a total of 13,725,000 common shares, representing approximately 9.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Happy Creek.

RCF VI reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate. RCF VI originally acquired the Happy Creek common shares for investment purposes. RCF VI may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Happy Creek, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities of Happy Creek or may continue to hold the securities of Happy Creek.

Happy Creek’s office is located at 1200 – 750 W. Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 2T8.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Happy Creek’s profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

About Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

RCF is a private investment fund existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

1400 Wewatta Street, Suite 850

Denver, CO, 80202

Telephone: (720) 946-1444

Attn: Susan Kim, CCO