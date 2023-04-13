Washington, D.C., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RespectAbility’s Virtual Event Series Offers Insight into the Future of Disability Advocacy

Washington, D.C., March 31 – RespectAbility, a diverse, disability-led nonprofit organization that advocates for greater inclusion and equity, is excited to unveil the remaining events in its virtual event series celebrating 2023 as its 10-year anniversary. With interactive fireside chats and breakout networking rooms, the upcoming events will provide participants with a unique opportunity to engage with and learn from leaders in the disability community, and gain insights into RespectAbility’s work, values, and vision for the future.

The series kicked off with a Fireside Chat featuring RespectAbility’s President and CEO Ariel Simms and Chairman of the Board of Directors Ollie Cantos. Simms and Cantos had a lively discussion about the organization’s first 10 years and renewed efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA). The recording can be viewed on RespectAbility’s website.



“We are excited to celebrate our 10-year anniversary by providing a platform for meaningful conversations about changing societal attitudes, developing emerging leaders, and advancing opportunities for disabled people,” said RespectAbility’s President and CEO, Ariel Simms. “Our virtual event series will create opportunities for networking, discussion, and engagement on these topics, and we look forward to bringing together individuals from all backgrounds to create a more inclusive society as we look ahead to RespectAbility’s next ten years.”

The next two events in the series focus on Advancing Opportunities.

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Join us on Wednesday, April 19 to hear from members of our Board and Staff about our work in Advancing Opportunities, and our vision for the coming years. Speakers will include Stacie de Armas, SVP of Diverse Intelligence & Initiatives within Nielsen’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practice, and Dr. Deborah Fisher, President of the Religion and Spirituality Interest Network of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

“Advancing Opportunities” Virtual Networking: Wednesday, April 26, 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

One week after the “Advancing Opportunities” chat, join us for more intimate conversations centered on advancing opportunities. After registering, you will receive a Google form to choose which topic(s) interest you. Please note that registration for these networking groups will close Friday, April 21.

Register Online

The following two events will be on the topic of Changing Attitudes.

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 17, 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

On May 17, tune in for a fireside chat focused on the topic of changing attitudes around disability in the areas of faith inclusion, philanthropy, and entertainment.

“Changing Attitudes” Virtual Networking: Wednesday, May 24, 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

One week after the “Changing Attitudes” chat, join us for more intimate conversations centered on advancing opportunities. After registering, you will receive a Google form to choose which topic(s) interest you. Please note that registration for these networking groups will close Friday, May 19.

Register Online

Additional speakers and series events will be announced soon, so be sure to check RespectAbility’s website for updates and to register.

All RespectAbility events include live captions and ASL interpreters, and participants are encouraged to request any additional accommodations they may need. If you would like to request additional accommodations, please contact Eric Ascher at EricA@RespectAbility.org.

CONTACT: Lauren Appelbaum RespectAbility 2025910703 LaurenA@RespectAbility.org