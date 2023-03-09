According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In 2021, North America led the world market and made up more than 33.5% of sales around the world.

Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Respiratory Masks Market Size Was Valued At USD 527.1 Million In 2021 And Is Projected To Reach USD 2,394.3 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 16.4% From 2022 To 2031. Respiratory masks are made to protect the lungs from harmful particles, dust and mists that can cause pneumoconiosis, fibrosis, and are designed to be thrown away after each use. These are used as personal protection gear to keep diseases from spreading through the air. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) makes disposable masks that meet the standards given. During the forecast period, the growth of the respiratory masks market will be driven by the growth of online marketing for drugs. Concerns about the environment caused by how face masks are thrown away are slowing the growth of the respirator face masks market over the next few years. The market for respiratory masks could grow if more money was spent on health care, especially in developing economies. The volatile prices of raw materials make it hard for the respiratory masks market to grow.

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, 3M decided to expand its N95 mask production to 95 million per month. As the demand for face masks increased, the company decided to increase production of high-quality respiratory masks. This development helps the company increase production and revenue.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints:

A respiratory mask is a mask that protects the respiratory system by reducing the number of particles in the air that can get into the respiratory system and the number of particles or germs that you breathe in. As safety rules for workers in different industries are made stricter, more and more people are using respiratory masks. People can use respirator masks that can be reused or thrown away after one use.

During the forecast period, the growth of the respiratory mask market will be driven by the growth of online marketing for drugs. Environmental concerns about how masks are thrown away are slowing the growth of the respiratory mask market over the next few years. The respiratory mask market has a chance to grow because more money is being put into healthcare, especially in emerging economies. Unpredictable commodity prices make it hard for the respirator mask market to grow.

Many social media sites have started campaigns to encourage people to wear masks to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The goal is to get people to think positively about wearing masks. In line with what Facebook’s CEO said, his company is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to help fight COVID-19 by giving free advertising space. For example, the company put warnings at the top of social media feeds on Facebook and Instagram, reminding users to cover their faces and using the COVID-19 Information Center to find more prevention information from the US CDC.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America led the world market and made up more than 33.5% of sales around the world. In the last few years, RPE has become more common in oil and gas drilling, power utilities, and industries with combustible dust. This has helped the product spread in North America. Over the next few years, strict safety rules are also expected to be a major factor driving the North American market. Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Colombia all have a lot of oil and gas reserves, which is good for the industry. Also, the Vaca Muerta field in Argentina has a lot of potential for tight oil and gas, which is likely to increase the need for new oil and gas refineries.

This, in turn, is expected to make more people want to buy the product over the next few years. During the time frame of the forecast, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the fastest CAGR. Demand in the region is likely to be driven by more investment in the construction, manufacturing, and food and beverage industries. Over the next few years, the product demand is likely to be driven by strict rules about employee health and safety in high-risk jobs. Exposure to dangerous particles in most key industries, such as metal fabrication, oil and gas, automotive, and refining, is expected to drive demand for products like. Europe during the forecast period. This is because exposure to dangerous particles in industries like metal fabrication, oil and gas, automotive, and refining increases the need for highly efficient RPEs and increases the risk to the lungs.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2031 USD 2,394.3 Billion By Type Disposable masks, Reusable masks, Others By Application Military, Industry, The Public, Medical, Other By Companies 3M, Honeywell, Avon Protection Systems, MSA Safety, Ansell Healthcare, Gateway Safety, Ansell Healthcare Products, Alpha Pro Tech, Moldex-Metric, Wells Lamont Industry, Scott Safety, Bullard, ILC Dover, Kimberly-Clark, Sundstrom Safety, McKesson

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

3M, Honeywell, Avon Protection Systems, MSA Safety, Ansell Healthcare, Gateway Safety, Ansell Healthcare Products, Alpha Pro Tech, Moldex-Metric, Wells Lamont Industry, Scott Safety, Bullard, ILC Dover, Kimberly-Clark, Sundstrom Safety, McKesson, and others.

By Type

Disposable masks

Reusable masks

Others

By Application

Military

Industry

The Public

Medical

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

