ResponsiveEd School Receives National Recognition

Austin Classical Academy is one of only 15 charter schools nationwide to be named a National Blue Ribbon School

Lewisville, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Education has named Austin Classical Academy a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. Austin Classical Academy (formerly Vista Academy of Austin-Mueller) is one of just 317 public, 50 private schools, and 15 charter schools in the nation to receive the honor this year.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Every year, the U.S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools demonstrating that all students can achieve at high levels. The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools Award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Members of the Austin Classical Academy staff will be the guests of The Department of Education during a virtual ceremony on November 12 and 13.

“Congratulations to Campus Director Miriam Spiller-Speight, the staff, and families who have worked together to create the award-winning learning environment at Austin Classical Academy,” said Superintendent Jason Bernal. “Few schools are better at supporting students from diverse backgrounds and it’s nice to receive recognition with a 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award.”

To be named a National Blue Ribbon School, a school must be nominated by its respective state education department before completing a comprehensive application regarding school practices. Austin Classical Academy received the award as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School which takes into account performance on state assessments, national exams, and school operations, such as the use of assessments and assessment data, curricula, professional development, leadership, and community and family involvement.

“The National Blue Ribbon Award marks another significant milestone in the 20-year history of ResponsiveEd to provide hope through educational options,” said ResponisveEd CEO Chuck Cook. “The staff and families of Austin Classical Academy deserve the recognition and I am proud of their hard work and dedication.”

The U.S. Department of Education invites nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE). Austin Classical Academy joins the nearly 10,000 schools that have received the award since 1982.

About ResponsiveEd: ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit charter school network operating more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools, like Austin Classical Academy, throughout Texas and Arkansas. For more information, visit ResponsiveEd.com

