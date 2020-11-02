Breaking News
ResponsiveEd Schools Accepting Applications for the 2021-22 School Year

Lewisville Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The open enrollment period at ResponsiveEd® began today, one month earlier than their usual December launch. The decision to begin accepting applications on November 2 was made due to increased demand for the tuition-free educational options offered within their Texas College Preparatory Academy schools across Texas and Arkansas. 

Founders Classical Academies, iSchool High Schools, Quest Collegiate Academies, and Classical Academies each offer a unique educational model with a slightly different instructional approach. Learning options range from a K-12 classical model of instruction to a mostly online mastery-based education, each designed to meet the learning needs of students. Despite the different methods of instruction, all ResponsiveEd schools teach students the importance of character and help build successful adults in preparation for higher education and a competitive job market.

“Open-enrollment is an exciting time for our schools and for the communities we serve,” says Executive Vice President of School Operations Mary Ann Duncan, Ed.D. “The newly extended enrollment window allows families to investigate the available college preparatory options we offer and apply at the best school for them. We encourage families to apply as soon as possible because the deadline of January 15, is closer than you think.”

Interested families are encouraged to call 844-860-9090 to speak to an enrollment specialist or schedule a tour.  For more information or to begin the enrollment process online, please visit responsiveed.com/enroll.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Collegiate Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.  

