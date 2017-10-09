ResponsiveEd to Participate in TCSA Annual Conference

Breaking News
Grapevine, Texas, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 100 campus directors and corporate office staff members from Lewisville based ResponsiveEd will converge on the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine for the Texas Charter Schools Association (TCSA) annual conference, October 11-13. ResponsiveEd is a non-profit company that operates 70 charter schools across the state comprised of more than 22,000 students.

ResponsiveEd CEO Chuck Cook was recently named interim executive director of TCSA, effective November 1, and he’s looking forward to the benefits this conference will have for the dozens of dedicated employees that will be taking part.  

“TCSA does great things to ensure that parents have a choice when it comes to their children’s education and, since we are based in North Texas, this year is a perfect opportunity to be highly involved in the conference held nearby in Grapevine,” says Cook. “At least 10 sessions will be led by ResponsiveEd team members. We want to share what we’ve learned, in the last 20 years, with other charter operators and learn about the successes they have had in pursuit of the common goal of providing the best education for our children.”

According to its website, www.txcharterschools.com, the Texas Charter Schools Association Conference is committed to advancing the quality of public charter schools and improving student achievement through strengthening, motivating and collaborating with our Texas charter leaders. The three-day 2017 conference is expected to draw more that 1,600 leaders and innovators from Texas public charter schools.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based,  personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

