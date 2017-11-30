Ress Life Investments A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 December 2017 in the ISIN below.

Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

ISIN: DK0060315604 Name: Ress Life Investments Volume before change: 56,513 shares (EUR 28,256,500) Change: 1,550 shares (EUR 775,000) Volume after change: 58,063 shares (EUR 29,031,500) Subscription price: EUR 1,651.23 Face value: EUR 500 Short name: RLAINV Orderbook ID: 114492

For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66