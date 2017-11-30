Ress Life Investments A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 December 2017 in the ISIN below.
Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).
|ISIN:
|DK0060315604
|Name:
|Ress Life Investments
|Volume before change:
|56,513 shares (EUR 28,256,500)
|Change:
|1,550 shares (EUR 775,000)
|Volume after change:
|58,063 shares (EUR 29,031,500)
|Subscription price:
|EUR 1,651.23
|Face value:
|EUR 500
|Short name:
|RLAINV
|Orderbook ID:
|114492
For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
