Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S forwards portfolio review

Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 16 October 2017

Corporate Announcement 72/2017

Ress Life Investments A/S forwards portfolio review

A consultancy company has reviewed the life insurance portfolio owned by the master fund, Ress Uncorrelated Assets Fund in Luxembourg. Ress Life Investments A/S hereby forwards the portfolio review for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Jonas Mårtenson

[email protected]

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd0c5ee7-da2e-4982-89de-e57828e7e8fd

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9f2cff0-1456-4808-b211-8b16e5e3dc79