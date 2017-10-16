Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S forwards portfolio review

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 16 October 2017
Corporate Announcement 72/2017
Ress Life Investments A/S forwards portfolio review
A consultancy company has reviewed the life insurance portfolio owned by the master fund, Ress Uncorrelated Assets Fund in Luxembourg. Ress Life Investments A/S hereby forwards the portfolio review for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Jonas Mårtenson
[email protected]
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd0c5ee7-da2e-4982-89de-e57828e7e8fd
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9f2cff0-1456-4808-b211-8b16e5e3dc79
