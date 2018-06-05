Restamax Plc: RESTAMAX PLC’S NEW SHARES REGISTERED IN THE TRADE REGISTER

Restamax Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 JUNE 2018 at 12:30

RESTAMAX PLC’S NEW SHARES REGISTERED IN THE TRADE REGISTER

On 1 June 2018, Restamax Plc communicated on a special issue, whereby 2,272,727 new shares were subscribed for. These new shares have been registered in the Trade Register today 5 June 2018.

The total number of Restamax Plc’s shares after the registration of the new shares is 18,892,347. The new shares carry shareholder’s rights as of their date of registration.

The shares issued in the special issue will be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd’s stock list on 6 June 2018.

Additional information:

Jarno Suominen, CFO, Restamax Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Major media

www.restamax.fi

Restamax Plc is a Finnish restaurant business and labour hire services group established in 1996. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include more than 130 restaurants, nightclubs and entertainment centres all over Finland. Well-known restaurant concepts of the Group include Stefan’s Steakhouse, Viihdemaailma Ilona, Classic American Diner and Colorado Bar & Grill. In 2017, Restamax Plc’s turnover was MEUR 185.9 and EBITDA MEUR 22.4. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,400 people converted into full-time workers. Restamax’s subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy employs approximately 9,000 people per month.

Restamax company website: www.restamax.fi, Restamax consumer website: www.ravintola.fi, Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut: www.smilepalvelut.fi