Restaurant Technologies’ Total Oil Management solution reduces risk for employees and reduces insurance premiums for business owners

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restaurant Technologies (RT), a national commercial kitchen supplier, recently partnered with a 20-location, multi-state casual dining restaurant company to help save nearly $160,000 in insurance premiums. Thanks to Restaurant Technologies’ Total Oil Management® and AutoMist® solutions, the company reduced risk for restaurant employees by improving its back-of-the-house operations and eliminating some of the toughest jobs in the kitchen.

Previously, the company had experienced numerous workers’ compensation claims related to manual cooking oil handling. These claims resulted in their Experience MOD increasing from 1.32 to 1.62 and raised their insurance premiums accordingly. By implementing RT’s Total Oil Management and AutoMist solutions, and working with the insurance advisor, the multi-unit chain went from a near $770,000 renewal premium to about a $612,000 proposed premium.

“Providing a safer workplace for kitchen employees is one of the most important things that we do,” said Irv MacDougall, RT Regional Sales Manager. “For business owners, that comes with the added benefits of lower insurance premiums, less worker compensation claims, and labor retention through a more satisfied workforce.”

RT’s Total Oil Management solution improves employee safety by eliminating the need for employees to manage hot oil within its closed loop system. This reduces burns and eliminates spills on floors that can be dangerous for back-of-the-house employees.

RT’s AutoMist system reduces the need for employees to clean kitchen hoods by 75% and eliminates the need for 3rd party hood cleaners. The reduced grease build up on the hood and flue also reduces fire hazards keeping everyone in the restaurant safer.

As businesses continue to battle inflation into 2023, owners need to find more ways to save money and allocate funds to other resources. RT’s automated solutions have saved some restaurant owners up to 20% on their insurance premiums allowing them to spend money where it’s most needed.

About Restaurant Technologies

A trusted partner for more than 25 years, Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of cooking-oil management and back-of-house exhaust cleaning solutions to almost 35,000 national quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis, hotels, casinos, universities, and hospitals. Restaurant Technologies helps foodservice operators make safer, smarter, and more sustainable kitchens through their cooking oil and hood and flue management solutions. Total Oil Management automates the cooking oil process from storage and handling to filtration, monitoring and disposal of used cooking oil. AutoMist® automates hood and flue cleaning, and Grease Lock® hood filters slow grease build-up.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company, currently operates 41 depots with 1,300 employees serving customers across the United States. For additional Restaurant Technologies information and news, visit www.rti-inc.com. Follow Restaurant Technologies on Twitter @RTIoil, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

