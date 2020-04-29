Restaurants Rise launches as new digital resource center and virtual event June 2-5

Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality are launching a new digital community initiative to aid the restaurant and foodservice communities in reconnecting, reimagining and resetting business

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restaurants Rise will debut in early May as an on-demand resource and education center to provide foodservice leaders with the information, inspiration and solutions to help drive business during this unprecedented time of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will include a virtual event June 2-5, Restaurants Rise LIVE!, with twenty webinar and keynote sessions covering menu, marketing, leadership, operations and workforce strategies.

Keynotes include Charlie Morrison, CEO at Wingstop (June 2), Kelli Valade, CEO at Black Box Intelligence (June 3), and Jack Li, from Datassential (June 4). Additional sessions will include The Elliot Group, the award-winning editors of Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality and more speakers to be announced soon.

As part of the Restaurants Rise initiative, Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality have committed to support the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Restaurant Employee Relief Fund through donations and live fundraisers.

“Restaurants Rise is a true community initiative built to serve the great restaurant and foodservice industry at a time like no other for the millions that call hospitality home,” said Sarah Lockyer, Group Director & Publisher, Media & Events at The Restaurant & Food Group at Informa Connect. “Our mission is to connect people through shared content – whether providing a needed solution to a specific challenge or offering a break in the day to listen to leadership lessons from the best in the business.”

“At a time when we can’t meet face-to-face and our businesses need total re-imagination, we are here to support and serve our audience and sponsor partners. There is no better time than now for thought leadership, communication and commitment – to each other, our teams, businesses and the wider foodservice ecosystem.”

Be sure to register now for Restaurant Rise to be sent updates on programming. Title sponsors for Restaurants Rise include DoorDash, National Pork Board and True Aussie Beef & Lamb.

“The restaurant industry has showcased such strength in the face of unprecedented adversity, and we’ve been proud to provide information, insights and solutions to leaders from the largest chains to the local independent chef-owner,” said Lisa Jennings, Executive Editor of Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality. “Our coverage of COVID-19 and paths forward for the industry has led to the highest levels of user visits and engagement we’ve ever seen, and we’re eager to provide our best-in-class analysis through our new platform, Restaurants Rise.”

