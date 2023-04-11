Discover how to overcome the victim mindset and live life with confidence, strength, peace, and joy in new Christian self-help book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an increasingly chaotic world, life can often feel overwhelming. And when consumed by emotional turmoil, it’s easy to feel lost and alone. As an ordained minister, Norma R. Crutcher has spent years counseling others through life’s inevitable storms. Now more than ever, she believes people need a reminder of God’s divine presence and has authored a new book to do just that. Guiding readers toward self-reflection, Crutcher illustrates how the hand of God is never far. Relating personal testimony and Biblical stories, Crutcher presents evidence of God’s presence amid the darkest of times. Just as Jesus slept while a storm was raging around him, so should Christians be at peace in the palm of God’s hand throughout life’s challenges.

In Moments in the Master’s Hand, Crutcher unravels the mysterious nature surrounding God’s presence. Encouraging readers to live in the moment with a grateful heart, she highlights the importance of carving out time to breath, relax, and surrender. Featuring Biblical references alongside personal anecdotes of God’s undeniable influence, the book reveals how God is always present, even in times of great suffering, and delves into the concepts of permissive will, free will, and God’s will to allow readers to overcome a sense of victimhood and instead begin to live life with a sense of victorious tranquility, confident in God’s protection. A practical guidebook for anyone feeling forsaken and adrift, Moments in the Master’s Hand empowers men and women of all ages to see how God is always at work in the lives of the faithful.

Moments in the Master’s Hand is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Norma R. Crutcher is an ordained and licensed minister and the co-founder of Moments in the Master’s Hand Ministries, a service orientated ministry that has been facilitating Christian conferences, workshops, and counseling for thirty years. She lives in Ohio with her husband Ron, where they spend their time growing in love, faith, and evangelism together. They have four adult children and five wonderful grandchildren.

