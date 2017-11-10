Breaking News
Home / Top News / Restoration Robotics, Inc. to Participate in Two International Medical Meetings Focused on the Asia-Pacific Market

Restoration Robotics, Inc. to Participate in Two International Medical Meetings Focused on the Asia-Pacific Market

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) announced today that the Company will participate in two international medical meetings focused on the Asia-Pacific market in November. The company will showcase the ARTAS™ Robotic Hair Restoration System (the “ARTAS System”) at the PRS Korea 2017 meeting organized by the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (KSPRS) and held in Seoul, South Korea from November 10-12, 2017, and at the 8th edition of the International Congress of Aesthetic Dermatology (ICAD), which will take place from November 23-25, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The PRS Korea 2017 meeting has expanded from a domestic congress to an international convention covering a broad range of topics within the plastic and reconstructive surgery specialties. The Company believes its sales and marketing team in Korea has demonstrated positive clinical traction.  This has been highlighted by one of the key peer-reviewed clinical papers demonstrating the low rate of hair follicle transection achieved with the ARTAS system that was published by physicians from Korea. The Restoration Robotics team will be available to meet with healthcare professionals interested in the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System at Booth #C8 at the PRS Korea.

ICAD 2017, which is organized by the Dermatological Society of Thailand (DST) and EuroMediCom (France), seeks to address unique developments in the field of medical aesthetics with this year’s theme as “Future Trends & Asian Rise”, recognizing Asia as the future focus of the aesthetic market. The Restoration Robotics team along with their Thailand distributor, Filtech Enterprise 1994, will be available to meet with healthcare professionals interested in the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System at Booth #D1 at the ICAD meeting.

Ryan Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, said, “There has historically been strong interest in robotic hair restoration with the ARTAS system in the Asia-Pacific region and it represents a significant growth opportunity for the Company. The PRS Korea 2017 and ICAD meetings will allow us to showcase the ARTAS system to potential customers from the region and from around the world.”

About Restoration Robotics
Restoration Robotics, Inc., is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. We believe the ARTAS System is the first and only physician-assisted system to dissect, and assist in the harvesting of, follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. The Company has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

Media Contact
Lisa Markle
Director of Marketing
Restoration Robotics, Inc.
+1- 408-883-6764
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.