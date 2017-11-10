Restoration Robotics, Inc. to Participate in Two International Medical Meetings Focused on the Asia-Pacific Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) announced today that the Company will participate in two international medical meetings focused on the Asia-Pacific market in November. The company will showcase the ARTAS™ Robotic Hair Restoration System (the “ARTAS System”) at the PRS Korea 2017 meeting organized by the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (KSPRS) and held in Seoul, South Korea from November 10-12, 2017, and at the 8th edition of the International Congress of Aesthetic Dermatology (ICAD), which will take place from November 23-25, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The PRS Korea 2017 meeting has expanded from a domestic congress to an international convention covering a broad range of topics within the plastic and reconstructive surgery specialties. The Company believes its sales and marketing team in Korea has demonstrated positive clinical traction. This has been highlighted by one of the key peer-reviewed clinical papers demonstrating the low rate of hair follicle transection achieved with the ARTAS system that was published by physicians from Korea. The Restoration Robotics team will be available to meet with healthcare professionals interested in the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System at Booth #C8 at the PRS Korea.

ICAD 2017, which is organized by the Dermatological Society of Thailand (DST) and EuroMediCom (France), seeks to address unique developments in the field of medical aesthetics with this year’s theme as “Future Trends & Asian Rise”, recognizing Asia as the future focus of the aesthetic market. The Restoration Robotics team along with their Thailand distributor, Filtech Enterprise 1994, will be available to meet with healthcare professionals interested in the ARTAS Robotic Hair Restoration System at Booth #D1 at the ICAD meeting.

Ryan Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, said, “There has historically been strong interest in robotic hair restoration with the ARTAS system in the Asia-Pacific region and it represents a significant growth opportunity for the Company. The PRS Korea 2017 and ICAD meetings will allow us to showcase the ARTAS system to potential customers from the region and from around the world.”

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. We believe the ARTAS System is the first and only physician-assisted system to dissect, and assist in the harvesting of, follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. The Company has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

