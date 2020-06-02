Breaking News
RestorePoint Announces New Integration With ThoughtSpot

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Integration Combines RestorePoint’s Data Management expertise with ThoughtSpot’s Innovative Search & AI-Driven Analytics Platform to Enhance Business Intelligence and Data Driven Decision Making

ATLANTA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RestorePoint (www.restorepoint.ai), a metro Atlanta based industry leader in data management, integrated security and business analytics, is pleased to announce it has integrated ThoughtSpot (www.thoughtspot.com), a leader in search and AI-driven analytics, with its offerings to empower businesses with data driven decision making. 

Through this integration, RestorePoint is able to seamlessly connect its PLASMATM platform, powered by ThoughtSpot, to critical data sources across public clouds like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform to deliver business intelligence and data driven decisions for medium to large-scale businesses.

“We are excited to use ThoughtSpot’s Google-like search capabilities to put the power of information in the hands of all our associates to quickly discover and analyze actionable insights for our clients,” says Dave Albano, President and CEO, RestorePoint.  “As a result, we are using the power of automation built into our PLASMA platform to take action from these insights on behalf of our clients.”

“In today’s uncertain business landscape, organizations need data driven insights to inform their decisions at every level of their organization, now more than ever,” said Mark Mason, Senior Director, Partners and Alliances, ThoughtSpot. “Our work with RestorePoint will help companies tap into the power of search and AI-driven analytics to fundamentally change how they make decisions and unlock unprecedented value from their data.”

About RestorePoint:
RestorePoint is a global data management, integrated security and business analytics innovation leader.  We have a proven track record serving clients in many industries including commercial real estate, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, IoT and financial services.  Our platform enables visibility and control of data at the user and application level regardless of where the data resides.  For more information, please visit www.restorepoint.ai.

Contact Info:
Tracey Gaertner
[email protected]ng.com
404-918-7877

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83f55357-4b3c-4979-bb55-f02194aa0425

