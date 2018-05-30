Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12F

Company announcement number 48/2018 – 30 May 2018

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12F





Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 12F for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2018.

The result of the auction is set out in the appendix to this announcement.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

