Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 November 2017

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 16563 DKT 01/03/18 9,680 7,840 -0.670 100 % 100.1977 Total 9,680 7,840

The sale will settle 15 November 2017.