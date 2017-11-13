Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 November 2017

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 16563 DKT 01/03/18
|9,680
|7,840
|-0.670
|100 %
|100.1977
|Total
|9,680
|7,840
The sale will settle 15 November 2017.
