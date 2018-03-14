Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 March 2018

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 16647 DKT 01/06/18 II 8,800 4,100 -0.675 100 % 100.1446 98 16720 DKT 03/09/18 III 1,600 600 -0.650 100 % 100.3097 Total 10,400 4,700

The sale will settle 16 March 2018.