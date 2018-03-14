Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 March 2018

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 16647 DKT 01/06/18 II
|8,800
|4,100
|-0.675
|100 %
|100.1446
|98 16720 DKT 03/09/18 III
|1,600
|600
|-0.650
|100 %
|100.3097
|Total
|10,400
|4,700
The sale will settle 16 March 2018.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Legionella Testing Market is estimated to bring US$398.7 million revenue by 2025 – TMR - March 14, 2018
- WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards - March 14, 2018
- Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update - March 14, 2018