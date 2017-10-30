Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 October 2017

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price 98 16480 DKT 01/12/17 1,060 860 -0.670 100 % 100.0559 98 16563 DKT 01/03/18 2,040 1,080 -0.650 100 % 100.2171 Total 3,100 1,940

The sale will settle 1 November 2017.