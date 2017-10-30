Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 October 2017

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 16480 DKT 01/12/17
|1,060
|860
|-0.670
|100 %
|100.0559
|98 16563 DKT 01/03/18
|2,040
|1,080
|-0.650
|100 %
|100.2171
|Total
|3,100
|1,940
The sale will settle 1 November 2017.
