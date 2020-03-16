Results or revolution? Biden, Sanders present dueling visions while blasting Trump’s coronavirus response

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak during Sunday’s Democratic debate, and offered competing visions for how they would lead in a time of crisis that has upended the daily lives of Americans.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: U.S. prosecutors believe Credit Suisse is culpable in Mozambique scandal – sources - March 16, 2020
- New York, LA shut bars and restaurants, world’s central banks coordinate to combat coronavirus - March 16, 2020
- Fed cuts rates and NYC, LA close restaurants to fight coronavirus - March 16, 2020