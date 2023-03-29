Public and Private Sector Veteran and Healthcare Expert Brings Strategic Insight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies, today announced the appointment of Paul Mango as a new member of its Board of Directors. An industry veteran who has worked in both the public and private sectors, Paul has a professional background relevant to ResultsCX’s aggressive growth plans, especially those aimed at the health care Payer and Provider markets.

Paul was Deputy Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2019-2021, during which he was instrumental in advancing policies regarding consumer empowerment in the health care sector. Serving as Secretary Azar’s formal liaison to Operation Warp Speed, the public-private vaccine development program during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was involved in nearly all strategic, operational, and financial aspects of the program. Based on this experience, Paul wrote “Warp Speed: Inside the Operation that Beat COVID, the Critics, and the Odds.” Earlier in his career, before serving as Chief of Staff at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2018-2019, Paul spent more than 20 years as Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, building and leading their health care practice.

Speaking on the occasion, ResultsCX CEO Rajesh Subramaniam said, “I am delighted that Paul will be joining our Board of Directors—he has extensive experience advising clients, private sector and governmental, on strategic approaches to improving their operations and building the high performing teams essential for success. Paul’s insight will be extremely valuable for the success of ResultsCX’s expansion plans, across all the industries we target, as well as healthcare.”

In October 2021, ChrysCapital acquired ResultsCX from One Equity Partners. Sanjay Kukreja, Partner and CIO at ChrysCapital, remarked, “When adding board members to our portfolio companies, ChrysCapital focuses on experts who have a history of creating value. Paul has a stellar reputation, both from his time in government and throughout his impressive consulting tenure. His experience with successful transformation will be crucial across every industry ResultsCX serves.”

Paul Mango commented, “I am excited to join the ResultsCX Board and am impressed by the company’s commitment to excellence in serving every client’s customers. Operating with this guiding principle is necessary regardless of industry, just as in healthcare, where it means that every interaction should focus on improved outcomes and be grounded in empathy.”

ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30+-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 23,500 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), social experience management, and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.

