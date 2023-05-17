Celebrates Ongoing Integration of High-Performance English & Multi-Language Support Capabilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResultsCX today announced that it has finalized rebranding the former 60K operations in Bulgaria under the ResultsCX name. Now officially known as “ResultsCX Bulgaria,” these customer support operations in Sofia and Plovdiv will continue to provide the same high-quality support in English and other languages that clients have come to expect and value from ResultsCX’s Bulgaria-based employees.

In technical terms, the company’s entity name, “SixtyK EAD” (AKA 60K), was successfully changed to “ResultsCX Bulgaria EAD” in the Bulgarian Commercial Register on April 3, 2023, and is the culmination of ResultsCX’s late September 2022 acquisition of 60K.

“I am thrilled that our employees in Bulgaria are now united with us under the ResultsCX brand,” states ResultsCX CEO Rajesh Subramaniam. He adds, “In the quality of their work these staff members already uphold the mission and performance clients expect from everyone in our organization.”

ResultsCX Bulgaria employees and clients now have access to a global team of subject matter experts working across industry verticals and functional sectors. Being part of a larger organization allows ResultsCX Bulgaria to bring more extensive tools and experience to existing and new clients to accelerate their digital transformation and improve results and outcomes for customers.

Existing clients will continue to receive the high-quality support they have come to expect from ResultsCX Bulgaria. Their customers will now benefit from better experiences driven by interaction analytics and digital support tools focused on making every interaction even more effective. Through ResultsCX Bulgaria, prospective clients can now access cost-effective English and multi-lingual CX services in a convenient European Union location that is part of a larger corporate entity with more sophisticated tools, systems, and expertise.

“Clients and prospects in the U.K. and worldwide will benefit from the availability of high-quality, cost-advantaged English and multi-language support in Bulgaria,” said Sid Parashar, Managing Director, ResultsCX Europe, who also offered, “Providing fantastic service within the European Union, just a few hours of travel away, makes Bulgarian support especially attractive for European clients and prospects.”

ResultsCX Bulgaria employees have become part of a people-centric global BPO organization focused on their employment journeys, with expanded opportunities for training and career development. ResultsCX is excited about the contributions these employees will make throughout the global organization as part of the company’s aggressive expansion plans during the next five years.

Peter Martino, Chief Operations Officer, stated, “Our brand transition includes extending the career development and training resources of ResultsCX to our employees in Bulgaria.” Praising the work of these new Bulgarian colleagues, he adds, “They are already meeting and exceeding client expectations for service quality—imagine what having more resources and access to a larger organization will allow them to accomplish for clients!”

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30+-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 23,500 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, social experience management, and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.

CONTACT: Contact Stephen McClure Director, Marketing ResultsCX stephen.mcclure@results-cx.com (954) 668-3165