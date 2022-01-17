ResultsCX Is Proud to Sponsor Aerial Ski Champion Chris Lillis in the XXIV Olympic Winter Games and Throughout 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In February the best athletes in the world will gather in Beijing to compete in the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. ResultsCX is proud to sponsor one of those athletes – Chris Lillis from Pittsford, NY, who will compete as part of the U.S. Freestyle Aerials Ski Team. Lillis is the son of Bernie Lillis, who works for ResultsCX as Vice President, Partnership Solutions, and Jamie Lillis.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ResultsCX provides resolution-centered CX on behalf of reputable brands across a wide range of industry verticals. The company’s 20,000 employees, located in 26 contact centers around the world, are dedicated to delivering customer experience management solutions that leverage digital support pathways, agent expertise, AI, automation, and actionable analytics to get customers to the resolutions they need as quickly and accurately as possible.

Chris Lillis was the youngest man ever to win a FIS aerials World Cup, claiming the top spot as a 17-year-old in 2016. He has had five career World Cup podiums, including two Gold medals. In last year’s World Championships in Kazakhstan, he was the first American to compete a quintuple (five twists, three flips) since the late Jeret “Speedy” Peterson in 2010. When he isn’t on the slopes, Lillis teaches guitar and piano lessons to local students in Park City.

Being a champion-caliber aerialist, Lillis must achieve peak performances that depend on a combination of factors coming together in the moment: grit and grace; purpose and skill; muscle and mindset.

“I am so proud to be sponsored by ResultsCX,” said Lillis. “Much like Olympic athletes have to deliver at a level of excellence that stands out to the judges, ResultsCX holds itself to an elite standard of customer care on behalf of its clients.”

Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX, also noted alignment of values as a top reason for the alliance with Lillis. “All of us at ResultsCX are delighted to partner with Chris on his journey to the XXIV Olympic Winter Games and throughout his entire 2022 competition schedule,” said Subramaniam. “Being an Olympian and the best in your sport is a peak example of bringing one’s “A” game, a guiding objective at ResultsCX. We’re inspired by Chris’ commitment to greatness and excited to cheer him on together during the Olympic games next month.”

A championship legacy and history of winning runs in Lillis’ family, as his brother, Jon, is also an Olympian and World Champion in freestyle skiing.

Over the past few years, ResultsCX has made significant, championship-caliber investments in AI and digital customer experience solutions. The company’s commitment to resolution-centered CX is fulfilled by its SupportPredict digital engagement platform, skilled agents, and social experience management solutions that put brands in control of their online reputation and build customer loyalty.

